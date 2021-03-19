$2 billion boost for Fujifilm's biologics business

Another major manufacturing investment from Japanese conglomerate Fujifilm Corp (TYO: 4901) will significantly up its presence in cell culture production for biologic therapies.
The Tokyo-based firm will spend $2 billion on a new large-scale facility in the USA, with the goal of expanding its contract development and manufacturing business (CDMO).
The company’s North Carolina site has been in operation since 1996. In a sign of its global ambitions, the greatly expanded facility will add to existing production centers in Texas, the UK and Denmark.
