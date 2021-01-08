Fujifilm spending $2 billion on US cell culture manufacturing site

Japan’s Fujifilm Corporation (TYO: 4901) is investing more than $2 billion in establishing a new large-scale cell culture production site in the USA to accelerate the growth of its biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing business (CDMO).

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, a subsidiary of the wider group which has development and manufacturing facilities across the USA, the UK and Denmark, will operate the new facility.

Operational by 2025