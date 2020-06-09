A billion dollars doubles Danish footprint for Fujifilm

Japanese conglomerate Fujifilm Corp (TYO: 4901) is to invest 100 billion yen ($928 million) in the expansion of its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in Denmark.

The Danish site of Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies will double in size, significantly increasing the current drug substance manufacturing capacity.

The group will also add fill/finish capacities and enhance its current assembly, labeling and packaging services.