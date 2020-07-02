Fujifilm partners for Avigan ex-Japan

As drug and vaccine developers are scrambling to scale up production and marketing of potential COVID-19 therapies, a unit of Japan’s Fujifilm Corp (TYO: 4901) has signed a major collaboration on the development, manufacture and sales of its anti-influenza virus drug Avigan (favipiravir).

A tripartite licensing agreement has been concluded between Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, India’s Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (BSE: 500124), and Global Response Aid (GRA), concerning the development, manufacture and sales of Avigan, which is a potential drug for a treatment of COVID-19.

However, Japan’s Health Minister Katsunobu Kato revealed on May 26 that his ministry has given up on the government’s end-May target for approving Avigan for the treatment of COVID-19 as sufficient data to support its efficacy are not yet available.