Fujifilm partners for Avigan ex-Japan

As drug and vaccine developers are scrambling to scale up production and marketing of potential COVID-19 therapies, a unit of Japan’s Fujifilm Corp (TYO: 4901) has signed a major collaboration on the development, manufacture and sales of its anti-influenza virus drug Avigan (favipiravir).
A tripartite licensing agreement has been concluded between Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, India’s Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (BSE: 500124), and Global Response Aid (GRA), concerning the development, manufacture and sales of Avigan, which is a potential drug for a treatment of COVID-19.
However, Japan’s Health Minister Katsunobu Kato revealed on May 26 that his ministry has given up on the government’s end-May target for approving Avigan for the treatment of COVID-19 as sufficient data to support its efficacy are not yet available.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze