Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

eikon_company

Eikon Therapeutics

A US drug discovery and development company.

Eikon’s drug discovery platform evolved from super-resolution microscopy, a ground-breaking approach to elucidating the behavior of proteins in live cells that was first developed by Eric Betzig and collaborators, who received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2014 for this work.

Dr Betzig, Xavier Darzacq, Luke Lavis and Robert Tjian founded Eikon to industrialize this technology and to apply the tracking of protein dynamics to key applications across the drug discovery process.

In May 2021, Eikon announced that it had closed a $148 million Series A financing led by The Column Group with participation from Foresite Capital, Innovation Endeavors and Lux Capital. The company also revealed the appointment of industry veterran Roger Perlmutter as its new chief executive.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Eikon Therapeutics News

Biotech, pharma, and VCs invest in new technologies to drive future growth
11 August 2023
Eikon Therapeutics gains rights to batch of clinical-stage oncology assets
2 June 2023
Eikon Therapeutics bags another Merck exec to its team
1 April 2022
Merck announces replacement for retiring Roy Baynes as GCD
23 March 2022
More Eikon Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze