A majority-owned subsidiary of HLB Co and fully integrated biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options.

The company aims to provide patients and their caregivers with exceptional choices for effective and well-tolerated therapies.

Elevar's lead candidate is rivoceranib, a selective VEGFR-2 inhibitor which has demonstrated clinical efficacy in a variety of solid tumors.