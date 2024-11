Abu Dhabi-based drug manufacturer Neopharma has formed a joint venture in UAE with USA-based Elevar Therapeutics.

The firms plan to establish a sales network for rivoceranib, also known as apatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor candidate under development in gastric cancer.

Should the therapy be approved, Neopharma will undertake commercialization in various countries of the MENA region and in India.