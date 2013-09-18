The organization’s inspiration stems from the vision to locally manufacture quality pharmaceuticals at affordable prices.

Neopharma's global presence is supported by 10 manufacturing facilities spread across three continents delivering branded and generic formulations, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The therapeutic segments covered by the portfolio of more than 100 molecules include anti-infectives, neurology, cardiology, orthopedics, diabetology, gastroenterology, urology, dermatology, gynecology, respiratory, dental and nutritionals.

Neopharma currently caters to more than 50 international markets including the Middle East, Africa, CIS, Far East and South East Asia.