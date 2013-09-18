Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

neopharma_company

Neopharma

An Abu Dhabi-based drug manufacturer.

The organization’s inspiration stems from the vision to locally manufacture quality pharmaceuticals at affordable prices.

Neopharma's global presence is supported by 10 manufacturing facilities spread across three continents delivering branded and generic formulations, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The therapeutic segments covered by the portfolio of more than 100 molecules include anti-infectives, neurology, cardiology, orthopedics, diabetology, gastroenterology, urology, dermatology, gynecology, respiratory, dental and nutritionals.

Neopharma currently caters to more than 50 international markets including the Middle East, Africa, CIS, Far East and South East Asia.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Neopharma News

Lupin divests Kyowa Criticare to Neopharma group
22 August 2019
Prima BioMed and Neopharm in licensing deal for CVac in Israel
6 November 2013
Merck Serono collaborates with Neopharma for production in UAE
4 December 2012
BRIEF—Elevar inks commercialization deal for TKI candidate
25 October 2019
More Neopharma news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze