A UK-based biotechnology company headquartered in Oxford, developing vaccines in order to address flaviviruses, such as dengue fever and zika, as well as filoviruses, such as ebola and marburg viruses, and seasonal and pandemic influenza.

The company's lead development programme is a universal flavivirus vaccine candidate, EMX-001, which is cross reactive against zika, dengue and yellow fever. EMX-001 will start a Phase I clinical trial in the second half of 2019.

Emergex also has programs in development for a universal filovirus vaccine, to target ebola and marburg, as well as a vaccine that potentially can target the outbreak of a new pandemic strain of flu at the time it moves from an animal species into humans.

The company is in the process of initiating earlier-stage programs for a yellow fever booster and diseases caused by hand, foot and mouth virus, coronavirus and chikungunya virus.

Emergex is a member of the Social Stock Exchange in London, dedicated to businesses and investors seeking to achieve a positive social and environmental impact through their activities.

Latest Emergex Vaccines News

Sanofi exec joins Emergex Vaccines as chief medical officer
27 February 2019
Biotech advances ambitious vaccines plans
18 February 2019
Midatech inks licensing deal with Emergex
4 January 2016
BRIEF—Emergex buys assets to develop vaccine patches
12 October 2022
