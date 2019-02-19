Emergex Vaccines

The company's lead development programme is a universal flavivirus vaccine candidate, EMX-001, which is cross reactive against zika, dengue and yellow fever. EMX-001 will start a Phase I clinical trial in the second half of 2019.
Emergex also has programs in development for a universal filovirus vaccine, to target ebola and marburg, as well as a vaccine that potentially can target the outbreak of a new pandemic strain of flu at the time it moves from an animal species into humans.
The company is in the process of initiating earlier-stage programs for a yellow fever booster and diseases caused by hand, foot and mouth virus, coronavirus and chikungunya virus.
Emergex is a member of the Social Stock Exchange in London, dedicated to businesses and investors seeking to achieve a positive social and environmental impact through their activities.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze