encoded-therapeutics

The company's gene therapy pipeline addresses genetic and acquired disorders spanning multiple disease pathways, including: neurocircuitry, liver and metabolic disorders, neurodegeneration, and cardiovascular disease.

In June 2019, Encoded announced a $104 million Seriec C financing which will be used to develop and commercialize innovative therapeutics with the potential to transform the treatment paradigm for severe genetic disorders, including its lead candidate in Dravet syndrome, a type of epilepsy.

Founded in 2014, the company is based in the USA.