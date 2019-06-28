Sunday 24 November 2024

Encoded Therapeutics

A biotechnology company developing precision gene therapies for a broad range of severe genetic disorders.

The company's gene therapy pipeline addresses genetic and acquired disorders spanning multiple disease pathways, including: neurocircuitry, liver and metabolic disorders, neurodegeneration, and cardiovascular disease.

In June 2019, Encoded announced a $104 million Seriec C financing which will be used to develop and commercialize innovative therapeutics with the potential to transform the treatment paradigm for severe genetic disorders, including its lead candidate in Dravet syndrome, a type of epilepsy.

Founded in 2014, the company is based in the USA.

Encoded announces nine-figure Series C financing
27 June 2019
