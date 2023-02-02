Endevica Bio

Endevica’s technology platform, protected by a family of patents and pending applications, allows for the modification of peptides to modulate activity of G-protein coupled receptors behind the blood-brain barrier.

The firm's initial drug candidate, TCMCB07, is designed to treat cachexia, which is caused by many diseases like cancer, renal failure and congestive heart failure.

In January 2023, the US company the closing of a $10 million Series B financing. Endevica expects to use the proceeds from the financing for continuing the research and development of TCMBO7 as well as for working capital or other general corporate purposes.