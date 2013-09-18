Endo International / Endo Pharmaceuticals

Endo International Plc is engaged in the development of generic pharmaceutical products as well as over-the-counter medications through its operating companies – Endo Pharmaceuticals, Par Pharmaceutical, Paladin Labs, SOMAR and Litha.

The company started operations in 1997 by acquiring certain pharmaceutical products, related rights and assets from The DuPont Merck Pharmaceutical Company. Since that time, the company has expanded to include business segments including, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania. The company employs about 6,000 people worldwide.

On January 3, Canadian drugmaker Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSX: ASP) terminated its agreement with Endo Ventures Bermuda, an affiliate of Endo International, to commercialize Natesto, in the US and Mexico, effective June 30, 2016.