Endo International Plc is engaged in the development of generic pharmaceutical products as well as over-the-counter medications through its operating companies – Endo Pharmaceuticals, Par Pharmaceutical, Paladin Labs, SOMAR and Litha.

The company started operations in 1997 by acquiring certain pharmaceutical products, related rights and assets from The DuPont Merck Pharmaceutical Company. Since that time, the company has expanded to include business segments including, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania. The company employs about 6,000 people worldwide.

On January 3, Canadian drugmaker Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSX: ASP) terminated its agreement with Endo Ventures Bermuda, an affiliate of Endo International, to commercialize Natesto, in the US and Mexico, effective June 30, 2016.

Latest Endo International / Endo Pharmaceuticals News

Trouble ahead for Endo as creditors fight over firm's future
1 July 2022
Endo wins reversal of Tennessee opioid default ruling
21 April 2022
Endo latest to settle New York state opioid cases
10 September 2021
FTC again charges Endo and Impax of blocking competition in US oxymorphone ER market
26 January 2021
