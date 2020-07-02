An immuno-oncology company whose focus is to identify and develop less toxic and more effective immunotherapy-based anti-cancer treatments that are active not only as single agents, but that also sensitize tumors to the cytotoxic effects of chemotherapy, radiation and immune checkpoint blockade.

EpicentRx's lead program is among a portfolio of novel dinitroazetidine-based drugs that downregulate CD47 – SIRPα to alter the tumor microenvironment and optimize immune responses as well as normalize the tumor vasculature for better drug and oxygen delivery, and has been tested in several clinical trials including an ongoing Phase III study in non-small cell lung cancer.

The US company is also advancing multiple programs through its smart virus AdAPT platform, including three anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, a TGF-beta "trap" starting Phase I, and various personalized cancer vaccines that have shown to be effective in both chemotherapy and immune resistant tumors.