EpicentRx out-licenses rights to RRx-001 in Greater China

US clinical-stage immuno-oncology firm EpicentRx has entered into a licensing agreement for RRx-001, a small molecule immunotherapy targeting CD47 – SIRPα with ongoing Phase III trial in small cell lung cancer (SCLC), with China-owned SciClone Pharmaceuticals International.

Under the terms of the accord, SciClone will obtain exclusive licensing rights to co-develop and commercialize RRx-001, for the treatment of cancer in humans, within Greater China territory, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

SciClone will be responsible for development, product registration and commercialization in these territories. Under the deal, SciClone will pay EpicentRx an undisclosed upfront payment and conditionally agrees to invest in EpicentRx this year.