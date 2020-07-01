Saturday 23 November 2024

EpicentRx out-licenses rights to RRx-001 in Greater China

Biotechnology
1 July 2020
epicentrx_large

US clinical-stage immuno-oncology firm EpicentRx has entered into a licensing agreement for RRx-001, a small molecule immunotherapy targeting CD47 – SIRPα with ongoing Phase III trial in small cell lung cancer (SCLC), with China-owned SciClone Pharmaceuticals International.

Under the terms of the accord, SciClone will obtain exclusive licensing rights to co-develop and commercialize RRx-001, for the treatment of cancer in humans, within Greater China territory, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

SciClone will be responsible for development, product registration and commercialization in these territories. Under the deal, SciClone will pay EpicentRx an undisclosed upfront payment and conditionally agrees to invest in EpicentRx this year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
SciClone agrees to be acquired by Chinese consortium
8 June 2017
Pharmaceutical
Boehringer launches Chinese innovation hub
2 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Firms collaborate on novel TKI for cancer
8 July 2020
Biotechnology
Commercial flop gets second chance in China
16 July 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze