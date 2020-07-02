Saturday 23 November 2024

Boehringer launches Chinese innovation hub

Pharmaceutical
2 July 2020
boehringer_historic_large

Following in the footsteps of AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and others, Boehringer Ingelheim has become the latest big pharma company to make a major investment in accessing external innovation in China.

The family-owned German company has announced the launch of its External Innovation Hub in Shanghai, integrating the firm’s external-facing functions, including Research Beyond Borders (RBB), Business Development & Licensing (BD&L) and the Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF), under one roof.

"We are prepared to leverage the dynamic development of the Chinese life science ecosystem to find the next breakthrough and welcome partners to work with us to foster innovation"This initiative aims to embed life science innovation in China into Boehringer’s global drug discovery and development chain by seeking collaboration and investment opportunities ranging from early to mature stages.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Boehringer Ingelheim names new head for US pharma business
30 October 2020
Biotechnology
EpicentRx out-licenses rights to RRx-001 in Greater China
1 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Strong first-half results from Boehringer Ingelheim
3 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
Boehringer writes off 42.5 million euros in handing back Kv3 rights
26 August 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze