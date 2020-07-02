Boehringer launches Chinese innovation hub

Following in the footsteps of AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and others, Boehringer Ingelheim has become the latest big pharma company to make a major investment in accessing external innovation in China.
The family-owned German company has announced the launch of its External Innovation Hub in Shanghai, integrating the firm’s external-facing functions, including Research Beyond Borders (RBB), Business Development & Licensing (BD&L) and the Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF), under one roof.
"We are prepared to leverage the dynamic development of the Chinese life science ecosystem to find the next breakthrough and welcome partners to work with us to foster innovation"This initiative aims to embed life science innovation in China into Boehringer’s global drug discovery and development chain by seeking collaboration and investment opportunities ranging from early to mature stages.
