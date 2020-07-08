Saturday 23 November 2024

Firms collaborate on novel TKI for cancer

8 July 2020
Turning Point Therapeutics (Nasdaq: TPTX) and Zai Lab (Nasdaq: ZLAB) are to work together on the former’s lead candidate in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau.

California-based Turning Point, a precision oncology company developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, is working on repotrectinib, an investigational next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI).

The firm will receive $25 million upfront and will be eligible for up to $150 million in milestones, plus royalties on sales, based on development and commercialization.

