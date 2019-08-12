New Shanghai clinical research center opened by Ascletis

Chinese biotech firm Ascletis Pharma (1672: HK) over the weekend opened its Clinical Development Shanghai Center, signalling the further expansion of R&D capability, especially in oncology and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
"As an innovative R&D driven biotech with two commercial products (Ganovo [danoprevir] and Pegasys [peginterferon alfa 2a]), we have successfully attracted talents of clinical development," said Jinzi Wu, founder, chairman and chief executive, adding: "With the opening of Clinical Development Shanghai Center, we continue to expand our clinical development for three core therapeutic areas: anti-viral, oncology and NASH. Strategic location of the Shanghai Center will help us attract more talents in the Shanghai region and beyond."
Dr Wu continues: "As we invest more effort in the first-in-class drug development, we want to welcome talents to join us from multi-national companies and innovative biotechs on a global basis. Developing first-in-class medicines is key for China-based innovative biotechs to compete at global level."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze