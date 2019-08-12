New Shanghai clinical research center opened by Ascletis

Chinese biotech firm Ascletis Pharma (1672: HK) over the weekend opened its Clinical Development Shanghai Center, signalling the further expansion of R&D capability, especially in oncology and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

"As an innovative R&D driven biotech with two commercial products (Ganovo [danoprevir] and Pegasys [peginterferon alfa 2a]), we have successfully attracted talents of clinical development," said Jinzi Wu, founder, chairman and chief executive, adding: "With the opening of Clinical Development Shanghai Center, we continue to expand our clinical development for three core therapeutic areas: anti-viral, oncology and NASH. Strategic location of the Shanghai Center will help us attract more talents in the Shanghai region and beyond."

Dr Wu continues: "As we invest more effort in the first-in-class drug development, we want to welcome talents to join us from multi-national companies and innovative biotechs on a global basis. Developing first-in-class medicines is key for China-based innovative biotechs to compete at global level."