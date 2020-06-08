$310 million in series C finance for Shanghai-based Everest

Privately-held Chinese biotech Everest Medicines has raised a formidable $310 million in a series C funding round led by Janchor Partners and co-led by RA Capital Management and Hillhouse Capital.

Everest is focused on the development of therapies addressing critical unmet medical needs for people in China and other parts of Asia.

The new money will be used to advance clinical development of the firm’s innovative drug pipeline and build out commercial infrastructure to support future growth.