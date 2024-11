A biopharmaceutical company developing pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets.

Everest Medicines is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange (HKEX 1952.HK), and has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules in the company’s core therapeutic areas of renal diseases, infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders.

The company initiated commercial operations in 2021.