Leveraging its proprietary Erycaps platform, which encapsulates drug substances inside red blood cells, Erytech is developing a pipeline of product candidates to address markets with high unmet medical needs.

The company's primary focus is on the development of candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.

Its lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cell’s altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism.

Eryaspase is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of secondline pancreatic cancer and Phase II clinical development for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

Erytech is also exploring the use of its Erycaps platform for developing cancer immunotherapies and enzyme therapies.

The company has offices in France and the USA.