Escient Pharmaceuticals

A privately-held biotech company that is advancing first-in-class G Protein-Coupled Receptor (GPCR)-targeted drugs to address serious, unserved medical needs across a broad range of therapeutic indications.

The company is focused on unleashing the therapeutic potential of specific orphan GPCRs, including the novel family of Mas-Related G-Protein Receptors, and will initially pursue medicines for neuro-immuno-inflammatory and autoreactive diseases.

Based in San Diego, the firm is led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs with deep roots in this region’s life sciences ecosystem and specific expertise in GPCR drug discovery and development.

In September 2020, Escient announced the completion of a $77.5 million Series B financing and also initiated a Phase I/Ib clinical trial of EP547, a MRGPRX4-targeted product candidate to treat cholestatic and uremic pruritus.