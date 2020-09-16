Sunday 24 November 2024

A privately-held biotech company that is advancing first-in-class G Protein-Coupled Receptor (GPCR)-targeted drugs to address serious, unserved medical needs across a broad range of therapeutic indications.

The company is focused on unleashing the therapeutic potential of specific orphan GPCRs, including the novel family of Mas-Related G-Protein Receptors, and will initially pursue medicines for neuro-immuno-inflammatory and autoreactive diseases.

Based in San Diego, the firm is led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs with deep roots in this region’s life sciences ecosystem and specific expertise in GPCR drug discovery and development.

In September 2020, Escient announced the completion of a $77.5 million Series B financing and also initiated a Phase I/Ib clinical trial of EP547, a MRGPRX4-targeted product candidate to treat cholestatic and uremic pruritus.

Latest Escient Pharmaceuticals News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 26, 2024
28 April 2024
Incyte punts $750 million on buy of Escient Pharma
23 April 2024
Escient Pharma raises $77.5 million; initiates trial of EP547
15 September 2020
GPCR-targeted Escient Pharma launches with $40 million financing
10 May 2018
