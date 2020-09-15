Escient Pharma raises $77.5 million; initiates trial of EP547

San Diego, USA-based Escient Pharmaceuticals, which is developing Mas-related G Protein-Coupled Receptor (MRGPR)-targeted drugs to address serious, underserved medical needs across a broad range of therapeutic indications, today announced the completion of a $77.5 million Series B financing.

Escient also initiated a Phase I/Ib clinical trial of EP547, a MRGPRX4-targeted product candidate to treat cholestatic and uremic pruritus.

The round was led by Sanofi Ventures and Cowen Healthcare Investments (CHI) with participation by new investors Redmile Group and Perceptive Advisors. All of the company’s existing investors, including The Column Group, 5AM Ventures, and Osage University Partners, participated in the round.