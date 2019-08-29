ESSA Pharmaceuticals

A pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer in patients whose disease is progressing despite treatment with current therapies.

ESSA’s proprietary 'aniten' compounds bind to the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor (AR), inhibiting AR-driven transcription and the AR signaling pathway in a unique manner which bypasses the drug resistance mechanisms associated with current anti-androgens.

The North American company is currently progressing IND-enabling studies and expects to file an IND with the US Food and Drug Administration for EPI-7386 in the first calendar quarter of 2020.