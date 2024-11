An international, specialty pharmaceutical company developing clinically-differentiated, low-volume, difficult-to-manufacture medicines for chronic diseases and acute care.

Essential Pharma sells its products in more than 70 countries, supplying a portfolio of Essential medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, with a focus on the central nervous system (CNS), gastroenterology and ophthalmology.

The vast majority of Essential Pharma’s manufacturing partners that serve European patients are located in Europe.