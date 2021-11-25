Wednesday 19 November 2025

Essential Pharma sells oral liquid products to Rosemont

Generics
25 November 2021
handshake

British specialty medicines firm Essential Pharma today announced the closing of two transactions with fellow UK-based Rosemont Pharmaceuticals.

Essential Pharma has completed the divestment of its oral liquid portfolio to Rosemont, a UK-based pharmaceutical company focused on manufacturing oral liquid products. Essential has separately acquired a series of attractive, niche products with geographic expansion potential. Financial terms of the transaction were not revealed.

Essential Pharma chief executive Steen Vangsgaard commented: “We are pleased to close these transactions with Rosemont, which have tremendous strategic logic for both Essential and Rosemont. The Rosemont products bring additional niche products into our portfolio with international expansion potential. The divestiture of our UK oral liquid products streamlines our portfolio, allowing us to focus and accelerate our strategic growth ambition of building a leading international specialty pharma platform.”

