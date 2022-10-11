Sunday 24 November 2024

Estrella Biopharma

A preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on cancer therapeutics.

The USA-based company is developing CD19-targeted ARTEMIS T-cell therapies under certain license agreements with the capacity to address treatment challenges for patients with blood cancers and solid tumors.

Estrella’s lead candidate, EB103, targets CD19, a protein expressed on the surface of almost all B-cell leukemias and lymphomas.

In October 2022, Estrella entered into a definitive business combination agreement with TradeUP Acquisition Corp, which would make it a publicly-listed company.

Latest Estrella Biopharma News

The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - October 2022
3 November 2022
Estrella Biopharma going public in SPAC merger
10 October 2022
