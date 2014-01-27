Privately-held US firm Evestra, located in San Antonio Texas, is an emerging biopharmaceutical research and development company with a therapeutic focus in women’s healthcare.

Privately-held US firm Evestra, located in San Antonio Texas, is an emerging biopharmaceutical research and development company with a therapeutic focus in women’s healthcare. Established as a Delaware corporation in October 2007, it is a spin-off of the Organic Chemistry Department of Texas Biomedical Research Institute (formerly known as Southwest Foundation for Biomedical Research).

Evestra is conducting research and product development in a number of important women’s healthcare areas. The company is involved in addressing unmet medical need areas such as endometriosis, fibroids, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), and hormonal-dependent breast cancer. Since its inception Evestra has established a strong intellectual property position.

Evestra’s competitive advantage is based on its founders' experience in pharmaceutical R&D of steroidal drugs, combined with a proven track record in commercializing women’s healthcare products. The company’s focus is to provide a solid return to its investors based on its differentiated women's healthcare products.

In January it signed an agreement with Hungary’s largest drugmaker Gedeon Richter (RICHT: HB) to perform certain R&D activities on contraceptive products in exchange or licensing the commercialization rights for certain territories outside the USA.