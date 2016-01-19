Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

evgen-small

Evgen Pharma

Evgen Pharma is a clinical stage drug development company, focused on the treatment of cancer and neurological conditions.

Its core technology Sulforadex is a patent-protected method of stabilizing a synthetic version of sulforaphane, which is a naturally occurring, known anti-cancer agent derived from broccoli and other brassica vegetables.

The company’s lead product, SFX-01, is a patented composition of synthetic sulforaphane and alpha-cyclodextrin. It develops drugs for breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage diseases using its Sulforadex technology.

The company is also involved in the preclinical work in various sclerosis, as well as has a clinical interest in prostate cancer.

The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Liverpool, the United Kingdom.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Evgen Pharma News

Juvenescence returns Sulforadex rights to Evgen
2 August 2023
Evgen inks SFX-01 licensing deal for up to $160.5 million
10 October 2022
Evgen Pharma names chief business officer
22 March 2021
Evgen Pharma appoints new chief medical officer
4 January 2016
More Evgen Pharma news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze