Evgen Pharma is a clinical stage drug development company, focused on the treatment of cancer and neurological conditions.

Its core technology Sulforadex is a patent-protected method of stabilizing a synthetic version of sulforaphane, which is a naturally occurring, known anti-cancer agent derived from broccoli and other brassica vegetables.

The company’s lead product, SFX-01, is a patented composition of synthetic sulforaphane and alpha-cyclodextrin. It develops drugs for breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage diseases using its Sulforadex technology.

The company is also involved in the preclinical work in various sclerosis, as well as has a clinical interest in prostate cancer.

The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Liverpool, the United Kingdom.