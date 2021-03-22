Evgen Pharma names chief business officer

British clinical stage drug development company Evgen Pharma (AIM: EVG) today announced that Helen Kuhlman will be joining the company as chief business officer, effective April 1, 2021.

Dr Kuhlman has over 20 years' experience in government funding and equity investment together with scientific and business roles in public and private R&D-based biotechnology companies. She joins Evgen from the Development Bank of Wales where she was responsible for equity investment in technology companies and for managing investments in the bank's portfolio companies.

Prior to that, she was vice president of corporate development at Chronos Therapeutics and was previously at Innovate UK where she created and delivered the £180 million ($250 million) Biomedical Catalyst competitive grant scheme funded by the UK government.