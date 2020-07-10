Sunday 24 November 2024

Evive Biotech

A Shanghai-based biologics firm formerly known as Generon Biomed.

In July 2020, the company announced positive Phase III results for F-627 (efbemalenograstim alpha) to treat chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) in breast cancer patients.

F-627, which increases the production of white blood cells to help the immune system fight infection, met its primary and secondary endpoints in the study, demonstrating strong and lasting benefit.

William Daley, Evive's chief medical officer, said that F-627 has proven that it is at least as efficacious and safe as Amgen’s Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), which is the current standard of care.

The firm is one of the first Asian biologics companies to advance a novel biologic product from pre-clinical studies to the brink of Biologics License Application submission to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Mixed bag of recommendations from EMA/CHMP January meeting
26 January 2024
Evive close to submitting BLA for Neulasta rival
8 July 2020
