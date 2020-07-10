Evive Biotech

In July 2020, the company announced positive Phase III results for F-627 (efbemalenograstim alpha) to treat chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) in breast cancer patients.

F-627, which increases the production of white blood cells to help the immune system fight infection, met its primary and secondary endpoints in the study, demonstrating strong and lasting benefit.

William Daley, Evive's chief medical officer, said that F-627 has proven that it is at least as efficacious and safe as Amgen’s Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), which is the current standard of care.

The firm is one of the first Asian biologics companies to advance a novel biologic product from pre-clinical studies to the brink of Biologics License Application submission to the US Food and Drug Administration.