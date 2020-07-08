Evive close to submitting BLA for Neulasta rival

Evive Biotech, a Shanghai-based biologics firm formerly known as Generon Biomed, has announced positive Phase III results for F-627 (efbemalenograstim alpha) to treat chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) in breast cancer patients.
F-627, which increases the production of white blood cells to help the immune system fight infection, has met its primary and secondary endpoints in the study, demonstrating strong and lasting benefit.
