Evive close to submitting BLA for Neulasta rival

Evive Biotech, a Shanghai-based biologics firm formerly known as Generon Biomed, has announced positive Phase III results for F-627 (efbemalenograstim alpha) to treat chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) in breast cancer patients.

F-627, which increases the production of white blood cells to help the immune system fight infection, has met its primary and secondary endpoints in the study, demonstrating strong and lasting benefit.

'Potential to be strong first-line treatment'