Sandoz views options for Erelzi, as court backs Amgen patent

Biosimilars
2 July 2020
The US Court of Appeals for the Federal District has ruled against Sandoz, the biosimilars business of Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX), in patent litigation concerning the Sandoz biosimilar Erelzi (etanercept-szzs) for reference medicine Enbrel (etanercept).

Rheumatoid arthritis therapy Enbrel is Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) top-selling drug, with US sales of $5.1 billion last year. The company’s shares closed up 8.2% at $255.12 yesterday following the news.

Wednesday’s decision upholds a prior ruling from the New Jersey District Court, which declared the Amgen patents valid. Sandoz is evaluating its options, which may include an appeal to the US Supreme Court.

