Sandoz views options for Erelzi, as court backs Amgen patent

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal District has ruled against Sandoz, the biosimilars business of Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX), in patent litigation concerning the Sandoz biosimilar Erelzi (etanercept-szzs) for reference medicine Enbrel (etanercept).

Rheumatoid arthritis therapy Enbrel is Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) top-selling drug, with US sales of $5.1 billion last year. The company’s shares closed up 8.2% at $255.12 yesterday following the news.

Wednesday’s decision upholds a prior ruling from the New Jersey District Court, which declared the Amgen patents valid. Sandoz is evaluating its options, which may include an appeal to the US Supreme Court.