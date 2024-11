A commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections.

The Californian company's first commercial product, Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is the first and only vaginal pH regulator approved in the USA for the prevention of pregnancy.

Evofem is also advancing EVO100 into Phase III trials for the prevention of urogenital transmission of both Chlamydia trachomatis infection (chlamydia) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection (gonorrhea) in women.