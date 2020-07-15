Phase III results on contraceptive gel published in journal

The reproductive health journal Contraception has published results from the Phase III AMPOWER study evaluating Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) for the prevention of pregnancy.

Phexxi, from Evofem Biosciences (Nasdaq: EVFM), is the first non-hormonal, on-demand, vaginal pH regulator contraceptive designed to maintain vaginal pH within the normal range of 3.5 to 4.5 – an acidic environment that is inhospitable to sperm.

"We look forward to the commercial launch in September and the opportunity to provide an innovative option to the more than 17 million women in the USA who are fed up with hormonal contraception"It was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration on May 22 this year for the prevention of pregnancy in females of reproductive potential for use as an on-demand method of contraception based on the results of the Phase III AMPOWER study.