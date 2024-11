A biotech research company advancing a pipeline of disease-specific immune modulators to treat patients afflicted with autoimmune diseases.

EVOQ's technology platform utilizes a proprietary NanoDisc that has been optimized to deliver antigens to restore immune tolerance.

In January 2023, EVOQ announced a collaboration and licensing agreement with US biotech Gilead Sciences , to advance its proprietary technology for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.