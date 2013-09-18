The Hamburg headquartered company operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people at 17 sites in six countries across Europe and the USA. Its network of partners includes all Top 20 Pharma and hundreds of biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and other healthcare stakeholders.

Evotec leverages its data-driven multimodality platform for both proprietary as well as partnered research, and applying a unique combination of innovative technologies for the discovery and development of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products.

As of late 2023, the company has established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development.