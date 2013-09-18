Sunday 24 November 2024

Evotec

A global life science company with a unique business model focused on delivering highly effective new therapeutics to patients.

The Hamburg headquartered company operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people at 17 sites in six countries across Europe and the USA. Its network of partners includes all Top 20 Pharma and hundreds of biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and other healthcare stakeholders.

Evotec leverages its data-driven multimodality platform for both proprietary as well as partnered research, and applying a unique combination of innovative technologies for the discovery and development of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products.

As of late 2023, the company has established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development.

Latest Evotec News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 15
17 November 2024
Halozyme sets out offer to acquire Evotec
15 November 2024
Major milestone for Dewpoint with first development candidate announced
30 October 2024
Evotec and Novo Nordisk team up on cell therapies
26 September 2024
