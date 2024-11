A privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles (EVs), known as exosomes, to develop a new class of therapeutics for the treatment of severe rare diseases.

Evox uses its proprietary DeliverEX technology to engineer exosomes to facilitate drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system.

Evox is backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups including Redmile and OrbiMed and is supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio.