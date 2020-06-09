Saturday 23 November 2024

Evox Therapeutics signs second big-dollar deal with a pharma major

Biotechnology
9 June 2020
evox_company

In a second major deal within three months for the Oxford University, UK, biotech spinout Evox Therapeutics, the company today announced a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) to leverage Evox’ proprietary DeliverEX platform to develop and deliver RNA interference (RNAi) and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) drug payloads for the potential treatment of neurological disorders.

During this research collaboration and five-target license agreement, Evox will be responsible for exosome engineering in order to achieve brain/CNS-targeting, drug loading and analytics and some in vitro assay development, as well as material supply for initial in vivo studies. Any resulting candidate handover and technology transfer to Lilly will occur after pre-clinical proof of concept studies have been completed.

Could earn up to $1.23 billion

