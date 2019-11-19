A US biotech which bills itself as a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs using spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology.

The company has a broad pipeline of SNA-based therapeutics to treat a range of diseases with great unmet medical need.

Exicure's lead programs address oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders.

In November 2019, Exicure entered into a collaboration, option and license agreement with Ireland-headquartered company Allergan to discover and develop treatments for hair loss disorders based on Exicure’s proprietary SNA technology.