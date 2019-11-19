Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

exicure_company

Exicure

A US biotech which bills itself as a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs using spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology.

The company has a broad pipeline of SNA-based therapeutics to treat a range of diseases with great unmet medical need.

Exicure's lead programs address oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders.

In November 2019, Exicure entered into a collaboration, option and license agreement with Ireland-headquartered company Allergan to discover and develop treatments for hair loss disorders based on Exicure’s proprietary SNA technology.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Exicure News

More trouble at Exicure as research partners walk away
15 December 2022
Exicure shares fly on news of neurodegenerative disorders deal
2 August 2021
Hair loss deal with Allergan to earn Exicure up to $750 million
14 November 2019
Purdue and Exicure partner on psoriasis in deal worth up to $790 million
13 December 2016
More Exicure news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze