Hair loss deal with Allergan to earn Exicure up to $750 million

Exicure (Nasdaq: XCUR), which bills itself as a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs using spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology, was 17% up after two hours of trading on Thursday.

The reason for this rise was the announcement that the US company had entered into a collaboration, option and license agreement with Ireland-headquartered company Allergan (NYSE: AGN) to discover and develop treatments for hair loss disorders based on Exicure’s proprietary SNA technology.

"This is an exciting opportunity to advance Exicure’s SNA technology in an important new therapeutic area"