EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders.

The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment currently in Phase II clinical trials. The proven Durasert drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients' eyes across four US FDA approved products, including Yutiq for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Mid-stage trial miss deflates EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock
7 May 2024
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals appoints new CMO
8 March 2024
EyePoint skyrockets on positive Phase II data for EYP-1901 in wet AMD
5 December 2023
EyePoint sells Yutiq Alimera Sciences
18 May 2023
