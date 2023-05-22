A company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders.

The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment currently in Phase II clinical trials. The proven Durasert drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients' eyes across four US FDA approved products, including Yutiq for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.