Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

f2g_company

F2G

F2G is a UK- and Austria-based biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

"F2G has discovered and developed a completely new class of antifungal agents called the orotomides. The orotomides selectively target fungal dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH), a key enzyme in the de novo pyrimidine biosynthesis pathway.

This is a completely different mechanism from that of the currently marketed antifungal agents and gives the orotomides fungicidal activity against a broad range of rare and resistant fungal mold infections. Olorofim (formerly, F901318) is F2G’s leading candidate from this class and is in a Phase 2b open-label study focussing on rare and resistant invasive fungal infections such as aspergillosis (including azole-resistant strains), scedosporiosis (including lomentosporiosis)."

"Olorofim has received orphan drug status from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive scedosporiosis. Olorofim is being developed both as IV and oral formulations."

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest F2G News

F2G seeks second bite of the cherry with $100 million round as novel antifungal pipeline remains thin
3 October 2024
Longer to wait for promising new antifungal after FDA delay
20 June 2023
Cash-laden F2G ramps up for 'pivotal year'
4 August 2022
F2G out-licenses rights to new antifungal agent olorofim
16 May 2022
More F2G news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze