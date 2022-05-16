F2G out-licenses rights to new antifungal agent olorofim

Anglo-Austrian firm F2G Ltd has entered a strategic collaboration with Japan’s Shionogi (TYO: 4507) to develop and commercialize the new antifungal agent olorofim for invasive fungal infections in Europe and Asia.
Olorofim is a novel oral antifungal therapy developed by F2G to treat invasive aspergillosis (IA) and other rare mold infections. Olorofim works through a unique mechanism of action, different from existing classes of antifungals, exerting fungicidal activity through inhibition of the pyrimidine synthesis pathway.
Olorofim represents the first novel antifungal class developed in the past 20 years and is the only antifungal medication to be awarded a Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) for multiple indications by the US Food and Drug Administration.
