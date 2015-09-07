Faron is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs.

The company's lead candidate drug Traumakine, prevents vascular leakage and organ failures. It is currently the only treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) undergoing Phase III clinical trials. There is currently no approved pharmaceutical treatment for ARDS. An additional European Phase II Traumakine trial is underway for the Rupture of Abdominal Aorta Aneurysm (RAAA).

Faron operates by sourcing its innovations primarily from academia. As much of the development work up to the proof-of-concept stage can be contracted to the innovators’ labs, Faron is able to maintain a lean operating structure.

As a result, Faron can run a relatively extensive drug development operation with significantly fewer members of staff and lower costs than would be possible for a typical drug development company.