Faron is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs.

The company's lead candidate drug Traumakine, prevents vascular leakage and organ failures. It is currently the only treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) undergoing Phase III clinical trials. There is currently no approved pharmaceutical treatment for ARDS. An additional European Phase II Traumakine trial is underway for the Rupture of Abdominal Aorta Aneurysm (RAAA).

Faron operates by sourcing its innovations primarily from academia. As much of the development work up to the proof-of-concept stage can be contracted to the innovators’ labs, Faron is able to maintain a lean operating structure.

As a result, Faron can run a relatively extensive drug development operation with significantly fewer members of staff and lower costs than would be possible for a typical drug development company.

Latest Faron News

Faron keeps it in the family with new CEO
7 August 2024
Encouraging additional data for Faron's bexmarilimab
16 January 2023
Faron appoints Maija Hollmén as CSO
1 December 2022
Top-line results for bexmarilimab across 10 advanced solid tumors
15 June 2022
