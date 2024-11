A specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of Pedmark (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate) for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients.

As of December of 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration had twice rejected Fennec's attempts to gain approval for Pedmark due to production deficiencies.

Pedmark is the only drug candidate under clinical development in the US firm’s pipeline. In Europe, Fennec has submitted for marketing authorization to use the therapy under the trade name Pedmarqsi.