A science-based biopharmaceutical company discovering therapeutics for treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Headquartered in San Francisco, FibroGen has subsidiary offices in Beijing and Shanghai.

Its lead candidate, roxadustat, is an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity in worldwide Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease, with a New Drug Application currently under review in China by the State Drug Administration.

Roxadustat is in Phase III clinical development in the USA and Europe for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Pamrevlumab, an anti-connective tissue growth factor human monoclonal antibody, is advancing towards Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and pancreatic cancer, and is currently in a Phase II trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

FibroGen is also developing a biosynthetic cornea in China.

Latest FibroGen News

FibroGen to scrap pamrevlumab program, slash workforce
2 August 2024
FibroGen regains most rights to roxadustat from AstraZeneca
28 February 2024
FibroGen stock slumps 22% as DMD candidate fails in Phase III
30 August 2023
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to June 9, 2023
11 June 2023
