Fibrotech Therapeutics is an Australian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel drug candidates for the treatment of the fibrosis prevalent in chronic conditions such as kidney and heart failure.

Founded in 2006, Fibrotech’s lead product  FT011 is an antifibrotic to prevent the tissue fibrosis associated with diabetic nephropathy and is currently undergoing safety testing in a Phase I clinical trial.

The initial clinical indication being pursued by Fibrotech is diabetic nephropathy. While the angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARB) have been shown to delay the progression of diabetic nephropathy and have been approved by the FDA for their renoprotective efficacy, to date no drugs have been approved which treat the pathological fibrosis associated with diabetic nephropathy. Diabetic nephropathy is the leading cause of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), which can only be managed with dialysis or kidney transplantation.

Latest Fibrotech News

Shire acquires Fibrotech for $75 million
1 May 2014
Executive Q&A: Fibrotech's chief executive Darren Kelly
18 March 2014
More Fibrotech news >


