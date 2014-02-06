Finox Biotech is a Swiss Company specialising in developing fertility drugs and patient friendly delivery devices.

Finox Biotech is a Swiss Company specialising in developing fertility drugs and patient friendly delivery devices.

Founded in 2007, Finox Biotech develops biosimilars and combines them with specifically designed injection technologies.

In January 2014 the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) gave a positive opinion on Finox Biotech's marketing authorisation application for Bemfola (follitropin alfa solution for injection in pre-filled pens), a biosimilar follicle stimulating hormone used for the treatment of infertility.