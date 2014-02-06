Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

finox-2

Finox Biotech

Finox Biotech is a Swiss Company specialising in developing fertility drugs and patient friendly delivery devices.

Finox Biotech is a Swiss Company specialising in developing fertility drugs and patient friendly delivery devices.

Founded in 2007, Finox Biotech develops biosimilars and combines them with specifically designed injection technologies.

In January 2014 the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) gave a positive opinion on Finox Biotech's marketing authorisation application for Bemfola (follitropin alfa solution for injection in pre-filled pens), a biosimilar follicle stimulating hormone used for the treatment of infertility.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Finox Biotech News

Gedeon Richter shells out $196 million for Swiss women's fertility firm Finox
2 July 2016
EMA/CHMP January meeting highlights
24 January 2014
More Finox Biotech news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze