Foamix is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary, innovative and differentiated topical drugs for dermatological conditions.

The Israeli-headquartered company has two lead investigational new drug candidates in late-stage development. These are FMX101, minocycline foam for the potential treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, and FMX103, minocycline foam for the potential treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

In the fall of 2018, Foamix published positive data on both of these assets from Phase III trials.