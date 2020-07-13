Foghorn Therapeutics

A company discovering and developing a new class of precision medicines targeting the chromatin regulatory system in oncology.

Through its scalable Gene Traffic Control product platform, Foghorn is systematically interrogating and drugging the chromatin regulatory system.

The company, currently in pre-clinical stage, is advancing more than 10 small molecule and protein degrader programs across a wide range of cancers, and expects to file an IND for its first program later this year.

In July 2020, Foghorn entered into a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co, known as MSD outside the USA and Canada.

The collaboration will apply Foghorn’s proprietary Gene Traffic Control product platform to discover and develop therapeutics against a transcription factor target believed to be relevant to a broad range of cancer patients.