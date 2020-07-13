Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

foghorn_company

Foghorn Therapeutics

A company discovering and developing a new class of precision medicines targeting the chromatin regulatory system in oncology.

A company discovering and developing a new class of precision medicines targeting the chromatin regulatory system in oncology.

Through its scalable Gene Traffic Control product platform, Foghorn is systematically interrogating and drugging the chromatin regulatory system.

The company, currently in pre-clinical stage, is advancing more than 10 small molecule and protein degrader programs across a wide range of cancers, and expects to file an IND for its first program later this year.

In July 2020, Foghorn entered into a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co, known as MSD outside the USA and Canada.

The collaboration will apply Foghorn’s proprietary Gene Traffic Control product platform to discover and develop therapeutics against a transcription factor target believed to be relevant to a broad range of cancer patients.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Foghorn Therapeutics News

Foghorn Therapeutics to raise $110 million in share offering
21 May 2024
Lilly picks cancer candidate, which sends Foghorn stock climbing
12 February 2024
Industry vet Alfonso Quintas-Cardama named new CMO of Foghorn
8 August 2023
FDA slaps partial hold on Foghorn's FHD-609 trial
25 April 2023
More Foghorn Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze